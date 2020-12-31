Memorial Village ER hosting drive-thru COVID Testing NYE, New Year’s Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — Memorial Village Emergency Room is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing all week, including on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

With the Houston positivity rate at an all-time high and many COVID-19 testing sites closed over the holidays, Memorial Village ER will remain open for Rapid and PCR testing with same-day results.

Memorial Village ER is located at 14520 Memorial Drive and will offer testing from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with no appointments necessary.

“We saw record numbers of people for testing at our site last week, right through Christmas Day,” said Dr. Vivian Nriagu, ER Physician at Memorial Village Emergency Room. “We know people are visiting and celebrating the holidays with loved ones, despite the CDC warnings, and we want to make sure they do it as safely as possible. We will remain open round-the-clock to make sure those who are traveling, or visited with others at Christmas, or may be planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve somewhere other than at home, have access to testing and know their results before and after holiday celebrations.”

Memorial Village ER is also offering group testing options for businesses and individuals who plan to host New Year’s Eve gatherings.