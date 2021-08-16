Mesa County Elections Equipment Prohibited From Use

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo – Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced during a zoom Thursday, her office would be decertifying Mesa County elections equipment immediately.

The Secretary of State’s office found enough evidence during its investigation of a recent security breach in which passwords to elections systems were posted on social media.

The current Mesa County equipment is prohibited from being used. The equipment must be replaced within the month.

