Meteorologist Brooks Garner in Denver on 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey talks with Denver, Colorado meteorologist Brooks Garner about the 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook.

The annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast from the tropical weather experts at Colorado State University was just released, and it calls for an above average number of storms.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach is forecasting 17 named storms. Of those, he expects 8 hurricanes, including 4 major hurricanes. This is above the 30-year average of 12, 6 and 3, respectively.

These numbers are still well below the record setting 2020 season when there were 30 named storms. Of those, 13 were hurricanes, including 6 major hurricanes.

We also don’t have an El Nino in the forecast which helps shear the top of the vertical storm and keeps them from being stronger.