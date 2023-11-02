HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Striders joined us live on the show last week to speak about the big race that occurred this past weekend. The half marathon started at 7 a.m. and the 10K shortly after. The course encompassed a large portion of Allen Parkway in Downtown Houston. The race started and ended at Sam Houston Park at the corner of Lamar Street and Bagby Street. Congrats to Walter Suarez Williams, the winner of the men’s division Half Marathon with a time of 1:11:1. Jessica Rabius was the winner in the women’s division with a time of 01:25:35.

This was the first time the race has ever sold out. As promised… Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin ran the race – however – instead of the half marathon, she figured the 10K would better fit her athletic capabilities. She’s never ran a half marathon before, and was having second guesses about Sunday being her first, especially dress like THIS! Will Halloween only two days away she wasn’t the only one in costume on the course. However, this character may have been the most fitting. RUN FORREST (CARRIGAN), RUN!