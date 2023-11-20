HOUSTON (CW39) – In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, METRO will operate the following schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

METROLift

On Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed. Thursday and Friday subscription trips will be cancelled. Customers should call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 by Wednesday, Nov. 22, to schedule trips from Nov. 23 – Nov. 27.

You may schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date by using MACS at 713-739-4690 (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online through the MACS-WEB/EZ-WALLET. Your client ID and password are required.

HOV/HOT Lanes

Wednesday, Nov. 22

METRO-operated HOV/HOT Lanes will have modified hours.

Inbound lanes will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Outbound lanes will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24

All lanes will be closed.



Customer Service

METRO Customer Service call center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. Customers can resume calling and texting 713-635-4000 on Friday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.