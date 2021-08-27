METRO approves goal to transition to Zero-Emission fleet

With all the wintry weather expected in Houston, Metro is making some important travel changes.

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County or METRO have approved a goal to transition the entire public transit fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2030. This announcement Thursday is part of METROs Climate Action Plan. That plan will start by adding 20 new zero-emission electric buses to their fleet starting in spring of next year.

The agency says in Houston, nearly 1,300 transit buses drive tens of thousands of miles every year. While some transit agencies in Texas have made progress toward electrifying fleets, the majority of transit buses in the state still run on diesel, a fossil fuel that increases global warming emissions and has been linked to several serious health risks, including increased rates of respiratory illness and cancer. Electric buses are more affordable than fossil fuel-powered buses in the long run, saving transit agencies hundreds of thousands of dollars in operating and maintenance costs.

The agency now matches Austin`s CapMetro for two of the strongest commitments to electric buses in the country.