Metro’s 2020 Thanksgiving Schedule

HOUSTON (CW39) — Metro has released its Thanksgiving schedule. Please plan accordingly:

Thursday, Nov. 26 (THANKSGIVING DAY):

Local bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Park & Ride routes WILL NOT operate on this day.

HOV/HOT lanes WILL NOT be open on this day.

METRORail service will operate Sunday schedules.

METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Friday, Nov. 27:

Local bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Park & Ride routes WILL NOT operate on this day.

HOV/HOT lanes WILL NOT be open on this day.

METRORail service will operate Sunday schedules.

METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29:

Local bus routes will operate regular weekend schedules.

Park & Ride routes WILL NOT operate.

METRORail service will operate regular weekend schedules.

METRORapid will operate on a regular weekend schedule.

METROLIFT HOLIDAY HOURS

METROLift’s Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. To speak to an agent call Reservations on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 713-225-6716 to schedule trips for the days listed:

Thursday, Nov. 26

Friday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 28

Sunday, Nov. 29

Monday, Nov. 30

After Nov. 25, you may call the METROLift automated phone system, MACS at 713-739-4690. If booking one day in advance, you can also schedule a trip online through MACS-WEB / EZ-Wallet.

All METRO buses and trains are 100% accessible, with routes across the region to serve you. Call 713-635-4000 or 713-635-6993 (TDD), or visit RideMETRO.org for route, bus stop and train information.

CUSTOMER SERVICE CALL CENTER HOURS

Call 713-635-4000 to speak to a Customer Service Representative. Please note our holiday hours:

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 27: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

RIDESTORE AND LOST & FOUND HOURS

Holiday hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26: (Thanksgiving Day) CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 27: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 29: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 30: CLOSED

