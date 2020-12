HOUSTON (CW39) Many Houstonians love their Dogs and Cats. But as the temperature continues to drop, it becomes harder and harder to find a warm shelter, to protect them from the cold, especially if they are primarily left outside. And in some cases, families feel they can't afford it, or may not know what to do. That's why the Houston Humane Society is stepping in to help, and you can too.

The Houston Humane Society is introducing a "New Home, for a New Start" campaign, to create a discussion with pet owners, who either do not have the means or the knowledge to provide appropriate housing. With the help of "Huts 4 Mutts", the Houston Humane Society will be giving away free dog houses to selected families in need.