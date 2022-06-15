The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Tulsa, OK

– Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 187

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 163

— #4 most common destination from Tulsa, OK

– Net job flow: 24 to Tulsa, OK

#29. Victoria, TX

– Started a new job in Victoria, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 205

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 276

— #0 most common destination from Victoria, TX

– Net job flow: 71 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#28. Odessa, TX

– Started a new job in Odessa, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 229

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Odessa, TX in Q1 2021: 250

— #3 most common destination from Odessa, TX

– Net job flow: 21 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#27. Lubbock, TX

– Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 252

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 272

— #3 most common destination from Lubbock, TX

– Net job flow: 20 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 254

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 318

— #22 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Net job flow: 64 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 285

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 248

— #20 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 37 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 323

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 441

— #26 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 118 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#23. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 324

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 381

— #25 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Net job flow: 57 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 360

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 260

— #12 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 100 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#21. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Started a new job in New Orleans-Metairie, LA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 368

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from New Orleans-Metairie, LA in Q1 2021: 481

— #6 most common destination from New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Net job flow: 113 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#20. Tyler, TX

– Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 372

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 399

— #3 most common destination from Tyler, TX

– Net job flow: 27 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 374

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 733

— #27 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 359 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#18. Waco, TX

– Started a new job in Waco, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 408

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 409

— #1 most common destination from Waco, TX

– Net job flow: 1 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#17. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

– Started a new job in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 418

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX in Q1 2021: 438

— #2 most common destination from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

– Net job flow: 20 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#16. Midland, TX

– Started a new job in Midland, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 440

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 430

— #2 most common destination from Midland, TX

– Net job flow: 10 to Midland, TX

#15. Killeen-Temple, TX

– Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 447

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q1 2021: 477

— #2 most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX

– Net job flow: 30 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#14. Lafayette, LA

– Started a new job in Lafayette, LA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 453

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Lafayette, LA in Q1 2021: 263

— #3 most common destination from Lafayette, LA

– Net job flow: 190 to Lafayette, LA

#13. Longview, TX

– Started a new job in Longview, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 456

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Longview, TX in Q1 2021: 464

— #2 most common destination from Longview, TX

– Net job flow: 8 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 461

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 392

— #21 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Net job flow: 69 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 466

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 747

— #19 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 281 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#10. Lake Charles, LA

– Started a new job in Lake Charles, LA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 521

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Lake Charles, LA in Q1 2021: 426

— #1 most common destination from Lake Charles, LA

– Net job flow: 95 to Lake Charles, LA

#9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Started a new job in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 549

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX in Q1 2021: 691

— #1 most common destination from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Net job flow: 142 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#8. Baton Rouge, LA

– Started a new job in Baton Rouge, LA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 714

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Baton Rouge, LA in Q1 2021: 788

— #2 most common destination from Baton Rouge, LA

– Net job flow: 74 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#7. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 763

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 864

— #1 most common destination from El Paso, TX

– Net job flow: 101 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#6. College Station-Bryan, TX

– Started a new job in College Station-Bryan, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 877

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from College Station-Bryan, TX in Q1 2021: 1,004

— #0 most common destination from College Station-Bryan, TX

– Net job flow: 127 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#5. Corpus Christi, TX

– Started a new job in Corpus Christi, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 968

— 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Corpus Christi, TX in Q1 2021: 1,028

— #0 most common destination from Corpus Christi, TX

– Net job flow: 60 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#4. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

– Started a new job in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 1,745

— 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX in Q1 2021: 1,903

— #0 most common destination from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

– Net job flow: 158 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 3,951

— 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 3,927

— #2 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Net job flow: 24 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 5,745

— 12.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 5,210

— #1 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Net job flow: 535 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 14,223

— 31.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 12,903

— #0 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 1,320 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

