Michigan teen bursts onto Olympic scene with record-breaking 1500M

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Remember the name Hobbs Kessler. If he keeps running like has been, he’ll be representing the U.S. in the Olympics in the not-too-distant future.

Kessler is a senior at Community High School in Ann Arbor but he runs track for Skyline High School. He’s a heavy favorite to win an individual state title or two at the Division 1 track and field championship at East Kentwood Saturday.

Last weekend, at a meet in Portland, Oregon, Kessler shattered the national high school record in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 34.36 seconds. That’s also faster than the standing NCAA record.

His time qualified him for the Olympic trials. That means it’s possible he could make the trip to Tokyo this summer.

“It’s pretty crazy. Like, I saw the time and I was like, ‘That can’t be real.’ It was pretty wild. I’m still processing it and kind of getting comfortable with the time. Yeah, it was very overwhelming. It was just a very good moment. All those guys were super kind and celebrated me, which is really exciting,” Kessler said. “Kind of had my eyes on that for a little bit, so I’m just glad everything lined up. I knew I could do it if everything went well, but weird stuff can always happen. I’m very proud and a little bit relieved, too.”

Kessler, who’s also an elite rock climber, expects to attend Northern Arizona for college.

