Midland woman with COVID-19 arrested, charged after spitting on officer

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland woman with COVID-19 has been arrest after spitting on a police officer who was executing a search warrant at her home.

Georgee Marie Lara, 21, has been charged with Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant.

At 9:39 p.m. on August 3, officers with the Midland Police Department were executing a search warrant in the 2600 block of Caldera at Renew North Park Apartments. An affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News says when officers detained Lara to conduct their search, she told police she had COVID-19 and then spit in the face of one of the officers.

Officers then tried to take Lara out of the apartment in handcuffs where she began resisting arrest, according to the affidavit. Another officer arrived on scene and saw Lara try to push passed her arresting officer. Lara was then placed face down on the ground while the officer waited for assistance from another officer. When officers tried to conduct a search before placing her in a patrol car, Lara began cursing and stiffening her body to impede the search.

Lara was released from jail on a five-thousand-dollar bond.