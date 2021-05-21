Migrants open up about their journey to get to the United States

CW39

by: Markie Martin,

Posted: / Updated:

DEL RIO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Jackeline has traveled for three years, leaving behind her husband and children in Cuba — scaling mountain ranges in Columbia to come to the United States.

She’s even lost her fingernails, one completely, from climbing, but she says crossing the U.S.-Mexico border was easy.

“I crossed the river, and it wasn’t so hard because the water wasn’t deep,” Jackeline explained. “And when we arrived, there were officials, so we just turned ourselves in.”

Jackeline is one of the thousands of migrants who’ve traveled from Central America and South America to Del Rio, Texas.

Their journey into Texas oftentimes begins with a border patrol drop-off, then a bus carts families to a city center in Del Rio; many of them arrive fatigued. On Thursday, a group of Venezuelan fathers was headed to Miami; several of them said they’d been traveling for two or three days.

They told NewsNation they waited for President Joe Biden to take office before carrying their babies across the Rio Grande.

“In Venezuela, it’s difficult to provide because there’s no quality of life … and you have to pay the government to work there. If you don’t pay them, they’ll kill you,” one father said.

The Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition welcomes migrants, providing them a place to call their loved ones and secure bus and plane tickets to continue on their journey. The coalition said migrants must pay for their tickets themselves.

Gail Phares traveled from North Carolina to help meet the need in Del Rio. The 81-year-old Venezuelan woman said she sold everything she had to make the trip to Texas.

“Read the gospel … these are our brothers and sisters. They’re not coming because they want to, they don’t want to leave their families and their land, but they’re desperate,” Phares said.

For many migrants, the destination is worth the journey.

When asked what the United States meant, Jackeline replied, “To me, it means everything. To me, it’s everything, and you could even say it means my life. Being able to smile. It means a lot … here I am free.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Early start to Hurricane Season - Carrigan Chauvin

California fires - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines for Friday May 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss