Military medical personnel to help 3 cities in TX, State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program

HOUSTON (CW39) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has deployed 80 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force to assist in the COVID-19 response in Abilene, Lufkin, and Eagle Pass.

The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors, and will support Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, CHI St. Luke’s Health – Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, and Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass.

Governor Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have created the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas of Texas.

State mobile vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard personnel will be deployed to five rural Texas counties — DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr — to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities.