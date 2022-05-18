HOUSTON (CW39) Military members are invited to The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science.

This summer, the museum will offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.

This is the second year that The Health Museum has joined museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, which provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day September 5, 2022.

“We’re pleased to once again partner with Blue Star Museums and support those whose dedication ensures our freedom,” said John Arcidiacono, President and CEO of The Health Museum.

