MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A Miller County, Ark. woman was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with leaving her dogs behind to starve after moving away.

Alyssa Monaghan, 23, is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty after Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies found one dog starved to death and two more emaciated in a home she used to live in.

A resident nearby called the sheriff’s office on Nov. 14 after she saw a barking heeler stick its head out a broken window of the home on the 6300 block of Miller Co. Rd. 10. She told deputies that she saw Monaghan moving out of the home in early November but hadn’t seen her since Nov. 10.

When Deputy Hayden Richardson and Sgt. Wesley Penny arrived to investigate they found a dachshund and a large heeler in the home with no food or water according to reports. Both were emaciated, with their bones clearly visible. Another black and tan dachshund was found dead in the home. Deputies say the house was littered with trash and there was poop all over the floors. The electricity was turned off and they say there was blood smeared on the walls.

Monaghan is forbidden from owning animals while the case is ongoing. Her bail is set at $15,000.