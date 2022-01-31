EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Millions of gallons poured into the United States from Mexico for days, according to officials.

According to a report from the International Boundary and Water Commission, the sewage started flowing on Jan. 7. Two days later, about 13 million gallons of sewage poured into the Tijuana River Valley; the next day another 17 million.

The IBWC determined that a deteriorated sewage pipe along the border known as the “international collector” ruptured.

“Engineers from both Sections of the Commission are working together to address this sanitation emergency,” said IBWC U.S. Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner. “I commend them for implementing some short term measures while we come up with a plan for a longer-term solution.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has pledged millions of dollars to help fix the sewage problem that has plagued the area for decades.

“In order to protect public health and vital ecosystems in this vibrant area, we need a bold solution to the transboundary water pollution challenge,” Radhika Fox, the EPA Assistant Administrator for Water, said back in November. “We’re announcing our intent to pursue a holistic water infrastructure strategy to address multiple facets of this challenge and make real progress for the future of the San Diego region.”

The spill, like those in the past, reached the Tijuana River Valley, made its way to the ocean, and forced the closure of beaches in cities such as Imperial Beach and Coronado, California.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) – Salvador Rivera

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.