HOUSTON (CW39) — No one wants to be homeless. But, the Houston area has a large number of people including families that have no place to go. Well, for 10 years one organization has been providing resources these families need, and helping to bring miracles their way, one person at a time.

Miracles R Real Outreach Incorporated has been on a mission, since it was founded in November 2013, to move mountains to help those in need. Their mission is to “facilitate hope and empower authentic growth in those we meet. We seek to inspire and encourage generosity, community and confidence in those who feel challenged to make a difference in the face of life’s struggles. Simply put, our mission is to Love, Empower, Liberate.”

Miracles-R-Real Outreach hosts a number of events throughout the year. They feed the hungry, provide clothing and blankets to those in need, helping children explore their artistic side and teaching others how to cope with life’s challenges.

And, with their 10th Anniversary, they don’t plan on stopping. They were recognized by the City of Houston, Harris County Precinct 4, along with Congressman Al Green’s office, all with Proclamations for the service to the community.

And you can be a part of this too! Go to Miracles-R-Real Outreach to learn more about this incredible organization, making miracles happen, one person at a time.