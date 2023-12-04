HOUSTON (CW39) — The holiday season is all about celebrating and spending time with family and friends. But, many families will not be spending time celebrating. They will be struggling to stay warm, because they are homeless and living on the streets. That’s why “Miracles R Real Outreach” steps in to try to make a difference, one blanket at a time.
This non-profit is celebrating its 10th anniversary of helping the homeless in the Houston area, by collecting much needed blankets, to keep them warm.
They also need the public’s help in the following areas:
- The organization needs a work van to to help transport items around the community.
- They also need a facility to base the non-profit, so they can stop renting
- Business partnerships looking for a non-profit of choice to support
DROP OFF FOR WINTER BLANKETS ARE BEING ACCEPTED AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS…
CellularPort
7100 Harwin Drive, Ste A
Houston, Texas 77036
(832) 475-9896
First Class Tours/Transportation
12703 Easter Freeway
Houston, Texas 77039
(281) 590-8800
Reincke Vein Center
1111 Highway 6, Suite 170
Sugar Land, Texas 77478
+1 (281) 394-4446
The Joint Chiropractic – Cross Creek
27120 Fulshear Bend Dr., Suite 300
Fulshear, TX 77441
Phone: (346) 998-4416
The Joint Chiropractic – Rosenberg
4130 FM 762 Suite 300
Rosenberg, TX 77469
Phone: (281) 771-0659
The Joint Chiropractic – Aliana
10415 West Grand Parkway South Ste. 120
Richmond, TX 77406
Phone: (281) 816-3771
CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Yolanda Ford, the Founder of “Miracles R Real Outreach” to find out why they do this, and what you can do to help.
