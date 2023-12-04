They also need business partnerships, a facility and work fan to help the community

HOUSTON (CW39) — The holiday season is all about celebrating and spending time with family and friends. But, many families will not be spending time celebrating. They will be struggling to stay warm, because they are homeless and living on the streets. That’s why “Miracles R Real Outreach” steps in to try to make a difference, one blanket at a time.

This non-profit is celebrating its 10th anniversary of helping the homeless in the Houston area, by collecting much needed blankets, to keep them warm.

They also need the public’s help in the following areas:

The organization needs a work van to to help transport items around the community.

They also need a facility to base the non-profit, so they can stop renting

Business partnerships looking for a non-profit of choice to support

DROP OFF FOR WINTER BLANKETS ARE BEING ACCEPTED AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS…

DROP OFF FOR WINTER BLANKETS ARE BEING ACCEPTED AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

CellularPort

7100 Harwin Drive, Ste A

Houston, Texas 77036

(832) 475-9896



First Class Tours/Transportation

12703 Easter Freeway

Houston, Texas 77039

(281) 590-8800



Reincke Vein Center

1111 Highway 6, Suite 170

Sugar Land, Texas 77478

+1 (281) 394-4446



The Joint Chiropractic – Cross Creek

27120 Fulshear Bend Dr., Suite 300

Fulshear, TX 77441

Phone: (346) 998-4416



The Joint Chiropractic – Rosenberg

4130 FM 762 Suite 300

Rosenberg, TX 77469

Phone: (281) 771-0659



The Joint Chiropractic – Aliana

10415 West Grand Parkway South Ste. 120

Richmond, TX 77406

Phone: (281) 816-3771

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Yolanda Ford, the Founder of “Miracles R Real Outreach” to find out why they do this, and what you can do to help.