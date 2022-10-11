HOUSTON (KIAH) They are beautiful, ambitious, focused, goal oriented and love their culture! These are the women you will find if you ever attend or participate in the Miss Texas Latina Pageant.

For almost 40 years, the Miss Texas Latina program has paved the way for women to showcase their confidence, self-esteem, and ambitions while also highlighting their culture and heritage. And during this Hispanic Heritage month, it’s given these women and even bigger platform to celebrate.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with the Director of Miss Texas Latina Natalia Castillo and the new 2022 Miss Texas Latina Kayla Dillard, about the importance of this program, what it means to the community, and how it reminds Latina women that they should always be recognized for the powerful and magnificent women that they are.