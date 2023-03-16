HOUSTON (KIAH) She’s a hometown Houston area woman who is now an international star! R’bonney Gabriel is taking the world by storm, since she was crowned Miss Universe.

Since her crowning in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023, her life has been going non-stop. From media interviews around the world, to an international tour around Asia, her star has been shining bright.

Now you can hear from her yourself, Friday, March 17th, as she pays a visit to CW39!

Courtesy: Miss Universe Organization

She will be talking with CW39’s Sharron Melton about what it’s like to be Miss Universe, her mission during her reign, and what she hopes to accomplish throughout the year. Join us starting at 9am Friday morning on CW39 for a conversation with Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel!