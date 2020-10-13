Missing: Do you recognize this man? Dedrick Davis missing since late July

HOUSTON (CW39) Do you recognize this man? Dedrick Davis, 21, is a mental health patient missing since late July.

His mother Latasha Davis says her son, whose nickname is “D,” has been missing since 7/24/20. She says “D” is a mental health patient who was released from Bentaub Hospital in late July. He was last seen near Cambridge St. in Houston.

Davis was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, blue jeans and dark brown cowboy boots. He is approximately 5’7” and 165 lbs.

Please help me find my son!! He is not familiar with the Houston area and he may be trying to walk to familiar areas such as Montgomery or Bryan, Tx..

Latasha Davis

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is being asked to phone local authorities.