Missing Nebraska dad arrested in Bay Area after kids found dead

by: Alexa Mae Asperin,

Adam Price / Bellevue Police Department

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – The father of two young children found dead in his Nebraska home was arrested in California over the weekend.

The Associated Press reports 35-year-old Adam Price was arrested in Pacifica, California after police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, found 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price dead Sunday morning in his home.

The cause of death of either child has not yet been released but police have labeled their deaths as suspicious.

The children were in Nebraska for court-ordered visitation with their dad, according to the children’s mother.

Price was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant but at last check no charges had been listed on the online Nebraska court system Monday morning.

A GoFundMe page for the mother of the two children killed has since raised upwards of $26,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

