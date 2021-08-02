Mississippi man encourages others to get vaccinated after losing leg to COVID-19

CW39

by: Thao Ta, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bryan Thompson has a whole new outlook on life after beating the coronavirus. He said he’s never been in the hospital before or had any health issues until COVID-19.

“I had to have my leg amputated below the knee. I lost my foot from the delta variant of COVID,” said Thompson.

He was at Baptist Hospital in Jackson for around three weeks, and things took a turn for the worse. He had to get his foot amputated due to blood clots. Doctors said it was because of COVID, specifically the delta variant.

“I just thought everything would be alright, and now I’ve been blaming myself for us getting COVID,” said Thompson.

He said if he could go back and get the vaccine, he would. Now he’s urging others to protect themselves.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me. I haven’t seen my kid in 12 days. I know I have a long recovery. It’s not going to be easy,” said Thompson.

While more people are getting vaccinated, 33,000 doses have been delivered so far this week. Data from the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) showed a stagnant 34 percent of Mississippian are fully vaccinated.

“You see a variant now that is as infectious as some of the most infectious variants known to humankind,” said Dr. Markalain Dery, an infectious disease specialist in New Orleans.

Thompson was discharged from the hospital and said he can’t wait to be reunited with his son, hoping his story of battle and recover with COVID-19 saves others.

