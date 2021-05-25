Missouri City Police and FBI still looking for murder suspect that’s been on the run for 34 yrs

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers, Missouri City Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help locating and identifying murder suspects.

Kenneth Ray Glover was killed in Tuesday, April 28, 1987.

Investigators say, Kenneth Ray Glover’s body was found in the 1900 block of Wood Shadows Drive in Missouri City, Texas. Officers responded to a shooting at the location and found the victim lying unresponsive near the backyard. The victim had been violently assaulted, shot multiple times and sadly died as a result of his injuries, according to police. Multiple witnesses observed the suspects flee the location in a pink or peach in color 1978-1979 Cadillac.

The family of Kenneth Ray Glover is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspects responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.