MLB fans delight in being part of Field of Dreams history

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Movie magic came to life Thursday night on a baseball diamond tucked into a northeast Iowa cornfield. The Field of Dreams event in Dyersville was the first MLB regular-season game played in the state of Iowa and it delivered on and off-field thrills and chills for fans — who were blown away by the experience.

WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy and Photojournalist Trent Reicks had the chance to talk to fans about the game and their trip to baseball Mecca.

As fans left the game, making their way through the corn from the specially built MLB stadium to the original Field of Dreams site — many couldn’t resist stopping to “have a catch” on the magical field.

The outcome of the game matched the electricity of the night, with the Chicago White Sox winning on a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. The final score was 9-8, over the New York Yankees.

