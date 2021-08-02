Modern ‘castle’ comes with ball pit, slides and a climbing wall

The Castle House in St. George, Utah (Century 21)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTVX) – Ever dreamed of living in a castle? Now is your chance.

Described as a modern-day European Castle, this 17,506-square-foot mansion on a nearly three-acre estate in southern Utah has everything a castle should — cathedral ceilings, an in-home spa, an elevator, a rock climbing wall, and tube slides hidden in the walls to ride from level to level.

Yes, you read that right: tube slides. One slide even takes you to a foam pit, seen below. Keep scrolling to see even more pictures of the home.

A foam pit inside ‘The Castle House’ in St. George, Utah (VHT Studios)

Listed by Bryan Burnett with Century 21 Everest, “The Castle House” has 30,000 square feet of stone walls inside and out.

Inside The Castle, you will find your own private spa, including a sauna, jetted hot tub and a massage room, plus a home gym, game room and a full bar.

While you take advantage of the eight fireplaces (seven gas, one real wood), your young princes and princesses can enjoy the hidden tube slides, indoor swings and rock climbing wall.

  • The Castle House in St. George, Utah (VHT Studios)
Have multiple vehicles? Maybe an RV? There is garage parking for that with an 11-car capacity.

There are also eight bedrooms, walk-in closets, nine and a half full bathrooms, central air, and a casita.

According to Burnett’s listing, The Castle has its own closed-in courtyard with views of Zion National Park and the pine valley. While the yard is not yet complete, there are multiple design concepts available to make the estate fully gated and private.

  • Preliminary Plans for The Castle House (Century 21)
  • Preliminary Plans for The Castle House (Century 21)

Ready to own your own castle and feel like royalty? It’ll only set you back $5.9 million. To see the full listing, visit Century 21 Everest.

