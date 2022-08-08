HOUSTON (CW39) A mom was arrested over the weekend after her child was found wandering alone in na apartment complex parking lot.

Authorities said that on Sunday morning August 6, at approximately 2:00 A.M., deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Boulevard, the Kendall Manor Apartments, in reference to 6-year-old child found walking around the complex parking lot alone.

Constable Mark Herman

Upon deputies arriving, they located the child in the parking lot by himself. Constable Deputies were able to get a hold of the child’s mother, Kayla Johnson, who stated she was not home and left the child home alone. She arrived at the location at 5:18 a.m. and was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Child Protective Services was contacted and took custody of the child.

Kayla Johnson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Child Abandonment. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time. Constable Mark Herman

