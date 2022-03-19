HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As of this afternoon, the newest weather models are agreeing that the threat of strong to severe storms will pass through east and southeast Texas on Monday afternoon and evening. As we are entering severe weather season, our atmosphere is becoming increasingly primed for sustaining more moisture, and more heat. These two factors are key for severe weather. There are FOUR modes of severe weather that we commonly refer to: hail, damaging wind, tornadoes, and flooding. All four modes are expected to be seen throughout our region over the course of the afternoon on Monday through Tuesday.

The area in brown is currently under an enhanced risk, (3/5). This is where conditions are most favorable for severe weather. A slight risk, (2/5) encompasses Harris County. Although we are not in the same enhanced risk as our northern counties, this DOES NOT mean you can let your guard down. Severe storms still likely to develop in the region highlighted in yellow, number of strong storms just may not be as numerous.

Coastal regions to our south and southwest are at a marginal risk, (1/5). Flooding and intense winds still possible, just less numerous than inland locations.

What we know now

A surface low will develop to our west and move into the state of Texas come Monday. This will be the culprit for our shaky weather. Strong southerly winds will be feeing into the system come Monday morning and afternoon, simultaneously adding to our severe weather parameters of wind shear, the change in wind speed and direction with height, and (CAPE), a number we use to measure (P)otential (E)nergy stores in the environment. Moisture and heat play roles in this parameter.

Scroll through the photos to see the progression of storms on Monday afternoon, Monday night, and early Tuesday morning.

As for rainfall, 2-3 inches is expected widespread. Locally higher amounts are anticipated. Street flooding should be expected for commuters on Tuesday morning. Flash flooding possible during heavy storms as rain rates will exceed 1 in. / hr at times.