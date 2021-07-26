MONDAY: Texas DSHS launches event to encourage COVID vaccinations

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a pop up event at Walmart on Monday, July 26th from 3p-7.

The Texas Department of State Health Services wants to talk with parents and families about the importance of vaccination for younger Texans as they prepare for the next school year and as the Delta variant spreads more widely in Texas.

Older adults at the greatest risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 have overwhelmingly been vaccinated, but uptake has been lower among younger age groups. Three-quarters of Texans 65 and older are now fully vaccinated, compared with 40 percent of those ages 18 to 34, and just 26 percent among ages 12 to 17. Cases and hospitalizations are increasing as data indicates the Delta variant now accounts for most new COVID-19 infections in Texas. The variant spreads more easily and may cause more severe disease.

DSHS will launch its new campaign in Houston on Monday from 3pm-7pm, with a COVID-19 vaccine outreach outdoor display at the Walmart, located at 4412 North Fwy; Houston, TX 77022

