Monday’s Houston weather: How low will it go?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Expect showers and storms to move through the region during the early morning hours of Monday with the likelihood of a lingering storm or two into the late morning as well.

A cold front will migrate to the south and southeast, so the area will likely experience some clearing by the second half of Monday.

While Monday’s front is proving to be on the weaker side, another front looks to move across the area some time on Friday or early Saturday with much drier weather and cooler more fall like temperatures developing.

Moving highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s. But until this front moves on through, expect the area’s slightly above normal temperature trend to persist (generally running 1 to 3 degrees above normal almost every day so far this month), with muggy skies, and the chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms.

