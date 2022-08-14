HOUSTON (CW39) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is very concerned about the impact an increase in Monkey Pox cases may have around the nation. It’s now issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the JYNNEOS vaccine to allow healthcare providers to use the vaccine by intradermal injection for individuals 18 years of age and older who are determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection.

(Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

According to the FDA announcement, this will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold. The EUA also allows for use of the vaccine in individuals younger than 18 years of age determined to be at high risk of monkeypox infection; in these individuals JYNNEOS is administered by subcutaneous injection.

“In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “The FDA quickly explored other scientifically appropriate options to facilitate access to the vaccine for all impacted individuals. By increasing the number of available doses, more individuals who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so.”

JYNNEOS, the Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine, was approved in 2019 for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infection. JYNNEOS is administered beneath the skin (subcutaneously) as two doses, four weeks (28 days) apart. For individuals 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk of monkeypox infection, the EUA now allows for a fraction of the JYNNEOS dose to be administered between the layers of the skin (intradermally). Two doses of the vaccine given four weeks (28 days) apart will still be needed. There are no data available to indicate that one dose of JYNNEOS will provide long-lasting protection, which will be needed to control the current monkeypox outbreak.

For the entire USFDA announcement visit the link here.