Monster Jam returns to Houston with a one-night event at NRG stadium

HOUSTON (KIAH) For two nights in late January, monster trucks tore up the track at NRG Stadium as Monster Jam rolled into town.

The high-octane action returns to Houston Saturday for a one-night event featuring 12, 12,000-pound trucks and their talented star athlete drivers.

The competition begins at 7 p.m. with Trackside featuring driver interviews and opening ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m.. Fans can start taking their seats when the doors to NRG open at 5:30 p.m.. The Monster Jam Pit Party runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m..

For $20, ticketed fans can attend that event that allows them to meet drivers, see trucks up close, and more.