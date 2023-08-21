HOUSTON (KIAH)—Operation Get Out is dedicated to promoting emotional and mental wellness for all through therapeutic attributes of nature and water. It’s an initiative that uses outings, events, and resources to help address challenges such as anxiety, grief, trauma and more.

Through a casino night called, “A Night of Luxury and Luck,” this will be an opportunity to help those individuals. It’s hosted by Texas Boats and Outdoors at the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe, this Friday, August 25. It’s a night of poker and gaming and prizes. All of the proceeds will go towards Operation Get Out.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 25

Time: Cocktail Reception at 5:00 p.m., Main event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe, 600 Margaritaville Park Way, Montgomery, TX 77356

Participation in the event will help the organization provide nature and water experiences to those in need such as first responders, military personnel, nurses and families going through tough times. This casino night is the opening for the Margaritaville Boat Show at Margaritaville August 26-27.