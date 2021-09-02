Montgomery Co. Reports all-time high for COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A medical staff member Tiffany Price adjusts a ventilator circuit on a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,480,000 cases, including over 24,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CW39) – The Montgomery County Public Health District, working with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirms September, 1st was a record-breaking day related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. It was an all-time high of active COVID-19 cases, new all-time high of ICU patients with COVID-19, and a new all-time high of COVID-19 cases in children (ages 0-11)

Leaders there are strongly recommending people get vaccinated. Right now, just 53% of eligible county residents are vaccinated.

There were two new deaths in the county and of the 1,100 new cases on the first, 206 are under the age of 12 and not eligible for vaccination.

Click here for additional vaccine sites: https://www.vaccines.gov/.

Have a question about COVID-19? You can reach the Montgomery County COVID-19 Call Center at 936-523-3916. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-4:30pm and Friday 8:00am-4:00pm.