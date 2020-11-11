Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park bridge dedicated to Buffalo Soldier

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) – The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission is dedicating the new south bridge entrance to Veterans Memorial Park to Sgt. Luther James Dorsey. He was a member of Company E of the 10th Cavalry of the United States Army, also known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter spoke with the organizers of the dedication ceremony set for Wednesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park located at the intersection of I-45 and 105 West in Conroe. Parking will be available at the Conroe Central Library at 104 Interstate 105 N, Conroe, Texas.

There will also be a dedication of the east and west walkways around the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park. It will be known as the POW/MIA Memorial Walk.

It’s a beautiful morning at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park! Later this morning, they’ll be dedicating this new bridge to Sgt. Luther James Dorsey, a Buffalo Soldier who lived in this area. #VeteransDay2020 @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/Jsurga7eoi — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) November 11, 2020

