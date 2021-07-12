More Florida manatees have died in first half of 2021 than in any other year in state’s history

CW39

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded from Jan. 1 through July 2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

STUART, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – More manatees have already died in 2021 than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded from Jan. 1 through July 2. According to its report, 87 manatee deaths have been reported in the Tampa Bay Area alone.

Some biologists believe water pollution is killing the seagrass beds in the area. But boat strikes were also responsible for at least 63 deaths.

2021’s numbers, meanwhile, have already broken the previous record of 830 manatees that died in 2013 because of an outbreak of toxic red tide. More than half the deaths have died in the Indian River Lagoon and its surrounding areas in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Manatees are currently protected under the Endangered Species Act. There are estimated to be around 6,300 in the waters around Florida, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Search for Richmond woman missing since July 9th - Sharron Melton

Tropical climatology and 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Mile High Match Up - Carly Moore

Saharan dust brings Houston haze - Carrigan Chauvin

Star 7-Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Western heat fueling wildfires

Carwash forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

West Coast Heat Alerts - Star Harvey

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Joseph Dame, Portland on CW39 - 4 Wildfires

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss