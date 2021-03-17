Morning storms for Houston, then a major severe outbreak east of Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) A line of showers and storms moves in from the west this morning, and clears most of Houston after lunchtime. As it arrives, we expect some brief downpours, lightning and perhaps a few pockets of strong wind gusts and small hail.

By the afternoon, rain is gone and sunshine returns. We’ll top out in the upper 70s today before falling to chilly upper 40s overnight along with breezy winds gusting 20-30 mph.

As these storms head east of Texas, there’s potential for a major severe weather outbreak. A rare “high” risk for severe storms (level 5 out of 5) is posted for Mississippi today and tonight. This could be the bulls-eye for widespread damaging storms across Dixie Alley. Multiple tornadoes will form, some could be large and long lasting.