HOUSTON (KIAH) — A mosaic is a work of art that is made up of small pieces — traditionally tiles that are often broken.

Making something beautiful out of something broken is the inspiration for the name of the Montgomery County organization Mosaics of Mercy.

Executive Director Jamie Freels-Runey went into great detail about those resources and how people can use them on CW39 Houston No Wait Weather and Traffic on Tuesday.

Established in Magnolia in 2016, that group has spent the past seven years providing resources to people in that community and beyond who are dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

If anyone is struggling with mental issues and needs care, Mosaics of Mercy gives us some insight about clinical depression. Here’s a look.