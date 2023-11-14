HOUSTON (KIAH) — Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching! Do you know what to put at the top of your list of bargains to check out first? We asked around and DealDrop.com found out the number of states where specific items are most popular according to Google Trends.
The second most popular Apple item on the list and the fifth most popular overall, is the Apple Watch. A total of three states searched for it more than any other item – Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas.DealDrop.com
Do you think everyone on your list wants an iPhone? Think again! An Apple Watch ranked higher in other states. Also, with social media disrupting and shifting the most in-demand items, one item based on Tik-Tok views, boosted its demand.
The Dyson Airwrap proved to be the most in-demand item in two states across the US; Connecticut and Washington state. The item has gone viral on TikTok over the last year, with the hashtag #DysonAirwrap amassing 3.2 billion views on the platform.DealDrop.com
Check out the rankings below!
|Item
|Number of states where the item is the most popular
|Nintendo Switch
|13
|iPad
|11
|Playstation 5
|10
|Xbox Series X
|5
|Apple Watch
|3
|Dyson Airwrap
|2
|Macbook
|2
|AirPods
|1
|Garmin Watch
|1
|Google Nest
|1
|iPhone
|1
That’s not all DealDrop.com found out! Texas ranks #1 for gaming states so no doubt, Texas gamers will want a new gaming system for Christmas, or whatever holiday you celebrate! So how does Nintendo Switch compare to a Playstation 5 as the most popular Black Friday wish list item in your state?
DealDrop.com found out the most popular item in your state. Check out that list below…
|State
|Most popular item
|Alabama
|iPad
|Alaska
|Playstation 5
|Arizona
|Playstation 5
|Arkansas
|Nintendo Switch
|California
|iPad
|Colorado
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Connecticut
|Dyson Airwrap
|Delaware
|Nintendo Switch
|Florida
|Nintendo Switch
|Georgia
|iPad
|Hawaii
|Nintendo Switch
|Idaho
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Illinois
|Playstation 5
|Indiana
|iPad
|Iowa
|Macbook
|Kansas
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Kentucky
|iPad
|Louisiana
|Nintendo Switch
|Maine
|Nintendo Switch
|Maryland
|Macbook
|Massachusetts
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Michigan
|Nintendo Switch
|Minnesota
|AirPods
|Mississippi
|Nintendo Switch
|Missouri
|Playstation 5
|Montana
|iPad
|Nebraska
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Nevada
|Nintendo Switch
|New Hampshire
|iPhone
|New Jersey
|iPad
|New Mexico
|iPad
|New York
|Google Nest
|North Carolina
|Playstation 5
|North Dakota
|iPad
|Ohio
|Nintendo Switch
|Oklahoma
|Nintendo Switch
|Oregon
|Playstation 5
|Pennsylvania
|Apple Watch
|Rhode Island
|Garmin Watch
|South Carolina
|Playstation 5
|South Dakota
|Apple Watch
|Tennessee
|Playstation 5
|Texas
|Apple Watch
|Utah
|iPad
|Vermont
|Nintendo Switch
|Virginia
|Playstation 5
|Washington
|Dyson Airwrap
|West Virginia
|iPad
|Wisconsin
|Nintendo Switch
|Wyoming
|Playstation 5
Graphics info credit to https://www.dealdrop.com