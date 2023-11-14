HOUSTON (KIAH) — Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching! Do you know what to put at the top of your list of bargains to check out first? We asked around and DealDrop.com found out the number of states where specific items are most popular according to Google Trends.

The second most popular Apple item on the list and the fifth most popular overall, is the Apple Watch. A total of three states searched for it more than any other item – Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas. DealDrop.com

Do you think everyone on your list wants an iPhone? Think again! An Apple Watch ranked higher in other states. Also, with social media disrupting and shifting the most in-demand items, one item based on Tik-Tok views, boosted its demand.

The Dyson Airwrap proved to be the most in-demand item in two states across the US; Connecticut and Washington state. The item has gone viral on TikTok over the last year, with the hashtag #DysonAirwrap amassing 3.2 billion views on the platform. DealDrop.com

Check out the rankings below!

Item Number of states where the item is the most popular Nintendo Switch 13 iPad 11 Playstation 5 10 Xbox Series X 5 Apple Watch 3 Dyson Airwrap 2 Macbook 2 AirPods 1 Garmin Watch 1 Google Nest 1 iPhone 1 Courtesy of DealDrop.com

That’s not all DealDrop.com found out! Texas ranks #1 for gaming states so no doubt, Texas gamers will want a new gaming system for Christmas, or whatever holiday you celebrate! So how does Nintendo Switch compare to a Playstation 5 as the most popular Black Friday wish list item in your state?

DealDrop.com found out the most popular item in your state. Check out that list below…

State Most popular item Alabama iPad Alaska Playstation 5 Arizona Playstation 5 Arkansas Nintendo Switch California iPad Colorado Xbox Series X and Series S Connecticut Dyson Airwrap Delaware Nintendo Switch Florida Nintendo Switch Georgia iPad Hawaii Nintendo Switch Idaho Xbox Series X and Series S Illinois Playstation 5 Indiana iPad Iowa Macbook Kansas Xbox Series X and Series S Kentucky iPad Louisiana Nintendo Switch Maine Nintendo Switch Maryland Macbook Massachusetts Xbox Series X and Series S Michigan Nintendo Switch Minnesota AirPods Mississippi Nintendo Switch Missouri Playstation 5 Montana iPad Nebraska Xbox Series X and Series S Nevada Nintendo Switch New Hampshire iPhone New Jersey iPad New Mexico iPad New York Google Nest North Carolina Playstation 5 North Dakota iPad Ohio Nintendo Switch Oklahoma Nintendo Switch Oregon Playstation 5 Pennsylvania Apple Watch Rhode Island Garmin Watch South Carolina Playstation 5 South Dakota Apple Watch Tennessee Playstation 5 Texas Apple Watch Utah iPad Vermont Nintendo Switch Virginia Playstation 5 Washington Dyson Airwrap West Virginia iPad Wisconsin Nintendo Switch Wyoming Playstation 5 Courtesy of DealDrop.com

Graphics info credit to https://www.dealdrop.com