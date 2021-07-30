Mother arrested after 12-year-old gives birth to 24-year-old man’s baby

CW39

by: Darcie Loreno,

Posted: / Updated:

Juan Miranda-Jara and Desiree Castaneda (Photo Credit: Tulsa Police Department)

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

TULSA (WJW) – An Oklahoma mother has been arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child.

Tulsa Police Department says the mother, Desiree Castaneda, allegedly knew of the relationship between the two and threw them a baby shower.

She faces charges of enabling child sex abuse and child neglect in the case.

According to police, the father of the baby, Juan Miranda-Jara, was arrested July 14 when officers were called to the hospital for a possible rape while the girl was in labor.

According to police, Miranda-Jara admitted he was in a relationship with the girl and that it started in October 2020. He also admitted he is the father of the baby, police say.

He faces charges of first-degree rape of a minor.

The girl’s father is in prison serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree rape in an unrelated case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss