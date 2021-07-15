Motorcycle fatality crash, collision with a deer claims young woman’s life

CW39

Updated fatality crash information from Missouri State Highway Patrol

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, MO. — About 7:50 p.m. Sunday evening Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a motorcycle crash on Gum Road just west of MO-37. Two occupants on a bike had struck a deer. 

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. 

[Motorcycle] struck a deer in the roadway. Both occupants ejected. Passenger was pronounced at Mercy Hospital Springfield.” – TPR. B.A. Walker of Jasper County zone Troop D

DELAYED FATALITY CRASH UPDATE

The driver, Isaac Freelend, 29, of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Joplin. 

Passenger, Taylor Bass, 26, also of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Springfield via Mercy Air Ambulance. She was pronounced at 12:29 a.m.

Neither were wearing helmets according to the report. The motorcycle was removed by Schrader’s Towing. The deer was killed in the collision. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

Future rain and forecast for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Sunrise time laps for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend and 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

5-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

102° Heat index today - Adam Krueger

ERCOT roadmap to improving grid reliability

How much would a trip to the Olympics cost?

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss