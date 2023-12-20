Empowering women drives her to advocate for their rights and work towards creating a more equitable society

HOUSTON (CW39) — Paula Moussa is no stranger to working hard. As a mother, that is part of what she does. Work hard to take care of her family. Now she’s been given an international platform to do that and more. This time, to help other women.

Paula Moussa was crowned Ms. Universe International in July of 2023. Born in war-torn Lebanon, Paula embarked on a remarkable journey, bravely moving to the United States with her two young children. Despite the language barrier, she fearlessly immersed herself in a new culture, teaching herself English from scratch.

Paula has taken on the crucial issue of domestic violence, with a particular focus on disadvantaged women from diverse cultural backgrounds who have been conditioned to view themselves as mere possessions. Her passion for empowering these women drives her to advocate for their rights and work towards creating a more equitable society.

CW39's Sharron Melton sits down with Moussa to talk about her work to help women and children

You can also, see her in her digital interview with more to share for the public below. Then follow Paula on her Instagram page and her website.