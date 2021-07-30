MUG SHOT PHOTO: Suspect arrested for shooting 2 teenagers

HOUSTON (CW39) One man is in custody, after shooting two teenage males in Houston.

28 year old Jasper Michael Randall is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 185th State District Court. He is accused of shooting two males, both 16 years old. They were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Jasper Michael Randall

According to Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers J. Cimeni and I. Rios-Hernandez, officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at 12000 Fleming Drive around 2:05am, on July 28. When police arrived, they found the victims had been shot. One of the victims told officers that Randall and several other unknown males approached one victim and shot him in the leg multiple times. A second juvenile male suffered a graze wound to the head. Two other adult males were shot at, but not struck. Randall was arrested at the scene and found to be in possession of a weapon.