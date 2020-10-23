Mugshot: Fentanyl seizure of in FBC

FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force, a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement group and initiative of the Houston HIDTA, interdicted a substantial amount of Fentanyl on U.S. 59 North.

On Thursday, October 23, 2020, while working highway interdiction, one of the interdiction teams conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 59 North in Beasley, Texas. During the roadside investigation, the Task Force Officer located five containers of what was made to appear as 10,000+ Xanax tablets. During a presumptive field test, it was discovered the tablets actually contained the presence of the extremely dangerous substance, Fentanyl. The five containers were located within natural voids of the vehicle.

Luis Garcia (above), 49, of McAllen Texas, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on first degree felony charges of Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The street value of the Fentanyl is approximately $150,000.00.

“The seizure of illegal substances is always important,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “In this case, taking this much Fentanyl off the streets, saved lives.”

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!