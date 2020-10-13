Mugshot: Harris County attorney facing charges for repeatedly videotaping woman in bathroom

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) On June 05, 2020, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 15800 block of Tomball Parkway in reference to a Invasive Visual Recording investigation.

The victim reported finding a cellular phone hidden in the bathroom of her office. The woman recovered the phone and found multitudes of videos of herself using the bathroom. She stated that the phone belonged to a known lawyer in the office known as Landon Keating.

Investigators from Constable Mark Herman’s High Tech Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant for the cellular phone and conducted an in-depth investigation. As a result of this investigation several hundred video and image files of the complainant using her own office bathroom were discovered.

Landon Keating was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with five counts of Invasive Visual Recordings. He received a $5,000.00 bond for each account out of the 208th District Court. Constable Mark Herman