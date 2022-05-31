HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is behind bars accused of assaulting local law enforcement.

Authorities with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann’s office said that Sunday, May 29, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office went out to the scene of a business located in the 21200 block of the Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County.

Authorities also said they went out after getting a call about a man causing a disturbance. When deputies arrived, business employees said that the suspect, Dominic Patrick had been previously issued a Criminal Trespass Warning for the location but continues to return to the place of business.

When deputies attempted to detain him, he physically resisted and struck the deputies with a close fist, causing injuries. After a brief struggle, he was safely detained.

Dominic Patrick was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with two counts of Assault on a Public Servant. His total bond was set at $10,000.00 out of the 248th District Court. Constable Mark Hermann