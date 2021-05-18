MUGSHOT: Road rage shooter that left victim critically injured still on the run, deputies need help locating him

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies are still asking for the public’s help locating a road rage shooting suspect that left a man in critical condition.

Precinct 4 deputies say on April 26th they were called out to a road rage shooting incident at the 8700 block of Stagewood Drive. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition at the time. Constable Investigators say they determined that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation at the 7 Days Food Store located in the 19803 block of Kenswick Drive with an unknown man just minutes before the shooting, because to the victim was getting too close to his vehicle.
After a thorough investigation, the suspect was positively identified as Marvin Barnette through a photo spread, according to deputies.

Constable Investigators say they contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office who accepted two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm charges.


“Marvin Barnette is currently wanted by law enforcement. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement.” – Constable Mark Herman

