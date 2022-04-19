HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) A Harris County woman has been charged after attempting to bribe a deputy.

Authorities say it was Monday April 18, when deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office in Precinct 4, conducted a traffic stop. That traffic stop was in the 18000 block of Water Mill Drive in Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the driver identified as Jamie Cobb was placed under arrest for being wanted by authorities. During the course of the traffic stop, she was found to have multiple open warrants out of Harris County.

She was advised she would be placed under arrest and decided to take a chance. She told the deputy that she would give him $1,000.00 to let her go.

Cobb was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail for the warrants. She was also and charged with Bribery. Cobbs’s bond and court information have not been set at this time. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4



Bribery is illegal in Texas and the criminal offense for both offering and receiving of money or benefit in exchange for a favorable Attempting to bribe a peace officer is punishable to imprisonment, a fine or both. In Texas, a person could go to jail for 20 years and face a $10,000 fine.

Jamie Cobb. Photo provided by Harris County Sheriff’s Office