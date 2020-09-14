Mugshots: Nine DWI drivers caught over the weekend

HARRIS COUNTY, TX. (CW39) — Over the weekend, Constable Mark Herman’s Office made multiple DWI arrests throughout Precinct 4. The nine accused drunk drivers are identified below. All were pulled over separately for traffic violations.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, DUI statistics for 2017 are:

910 Fatal DUI Crashes resulting in 1,024 DUI fatalities.

3,530 Possible Injury DUI Crashes resulting in 5,841 possible DUI injuries.

3,914 Non-Incapacitating DUI Crashes resulting in 5,666 non-incapacitating DUI injuries.

Each of these drivers had a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and all nine were found to be driving while intoxicated.

Emmanuel Esparza had two prior DWI charges on his record. This being his third, he also had an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Aco Stankovic was also charged with Assault of a Peace Officer.

Robert Lee Williams caused a crash and fled the scene, which tacked on an additional charge of Fail to Stop and Give Information.

Lazarus Pena was charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

*** ALL PERSONS ARE CONSIDERED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW ***