Multiple injuries after shooting outside Washington Nationals stadium, game suspended, police say

Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A shooting near Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. left multiple people injured on Saturday night.

At least four people were treated for gunshot injuries, according to police.

The San Diego Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth inning when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats. Some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout on the third base side for safety as sirens could be heard from outside the park.

The Nationals then announced there had been an incident was outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard telling fans to remain inside the stadium.

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Minutes later, the Nationals tweeted: “A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park,” the team said. “Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Police said the game was suspended and an investigation is underway but it appears there is no ongoing threat.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

